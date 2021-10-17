It wasn’t immediately clear whether the men — who were convicted and sentenced last year to lengthy prison terms in a corruption case that the United States says was marred by irregularities — were being returned to jail, or whether the move was connected in any way to Saab’s extradition. A lawyer for the men told the Associated Press he didn’t know where they were being taken. All six men — acting president and chief executive José Ángel Pereira and vice presidents Vadell, Gustavo Cárdenas, Jorge Toledo, Alirio Zambrano, José Luis Zambrano — were born in Venezuela. Five are naturalized U.S. citizens; one is a U.S. permanent resident.