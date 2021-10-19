President Milos Zeman was hospitalized on Oct. 10, one day after populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s party appeared to have been ousted when opposition parties won a majority of votes. The Czech president is tasked with delegating someone with the responsibility of forming a new government.
Police on Tuesday did not specify whom they intended to investigate, but all eyes turned to the president’s inner circle of advisers, who the Senate said had kept the public in the dark about the state of Zeman’s health.
Lawmakers and the media have accused Zeman’s chief of staff Vratislav Mynar of acting in the president’s name during the crucial post-electoral period, possibly even forging signatures on important state documents.
Babis, despite being a Zeman ally, singled out Mynar and demanded he resign, calling “what he did is absolutely unacceptable.”
Zeman, 77, a lifelong smoker with a history of health problems, increasingly appeared in public in a wheelchair before this month’s vote. An admirer of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, he had previously indicated he may ask Babis to form a government even if the prime minister’s party not get the most votes.
But a state of political uncertainty soon turned into an unprecedented constitutional crisis after Zeman’s collapse raised questions about his ability to perform crucial post-election duties. The impasse was further exacerbated by Mynar’s refusal to provide any details about the president’s health and whether he was fit to work.
The president’s doctor then publicly spoke out on Oct. 14, alleging that Mynar brought the speaker of the parliament into Zeman’s hospital room to have the ailing president sign documents to reopen parliament. Police announced the following day that they would open an investigation into whether the signature had been forged.
The Czech public finally learned that Zeman was too sick to work on Oct. 18, when the Senate, which is not controlled by Babis’s party, demanded and received a hospital report.
“Milos Zeman is currently unable to carry out any work duties for health reasons” and his ability to return to office in the coming weeks is “very improbable,” Senate Chairman Milos Vystrcil said during a news conference that day. He said Mynar had been aware of this prognosis since Oct. 13, according to the hospital.
Tuesday’s special parliamentary meeting concerned when and how to activate Article 66 of the Czech constitution, which allows the president to be stripped of their powers if they are unable to perform their duties. To activate the article, a simple majority vote in both chambers of the parliament is required.
“The report from the hospital was so clear that it’s not a question of whether the Senate will activate Article 66, but whether it will activate it unanimously,” said Michael Canov, member of the Senate Constitutional Committee during a news conference after the meeting Tuesday.
The senate is expected to vote sooner than the lower chamber of parliament, which will not meet until after its inaugural session on Nov. 8.
Once the article is activated, the president’s powers will be divided among the prime minister and the heads of the two parliament chambers.
“Had the Senate not investigated, we would have still been in the dark today,” Sen. Miroslava Nemcova said Tuesday.
Berger reported from Washington.