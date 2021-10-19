It’s not the first time a conservative commentator has taken a swipe at Australia’s tough approach to the coronavirus, which has included long lockdowns, border closures and quarantine policies that earned the Pacific nation the nicknames of “Fortress Australia” and the “Hermit Kingdom.” (The country has begun easing those restrictions and will reopen its mostly shut border next month.) Australia deported a British conservative commentator in July after she boasted on social media about appearing naked and maskless in hotel quarantine, in breach of the country’s strict rules.