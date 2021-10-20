The virus mutates naturally over time, so some of the rising cases could also be explained by “basic biology and timeline,” says Altmann. “Not only were we early, we were also at the front of the queue for importation of delta variant so we’ve had much longer for it to percolate,” he said, adding that the same is true for AY4.2, a new variant sometimes known as “delta plus” that is “expanding” in England, according to the latest official analysis.