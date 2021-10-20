The European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought — named after a Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov — was launched in 1988 to “honor exceptional individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms,” according to the European Parliament. Previous winners have included Belarusian opposition figures, Nelson Mandela and Malala Yousafzai.
“He has fought tirelessly against the corruption of Vladimir Putin’s regime. This cost him his liberty and nearly his life,” European Parliament President David Sassoli said in announcing the award to Navalny. “Today’s prize recognizes his immense bravery and we reiterate our call for his immediate release.”
Kremlin authorities have launched an unprecedented crackdown on the political movement Navalny has led since the late 2000s. He gained prominence for investigations by his Anti-Corruption Foundation, which have alleged extensive corruption among the political elite, including Putin.
Pundits had speculated that Navalny may have been in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize earlier this month, which instead went to Russian compatriot and newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov and the investigative journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines. Navalny at the time congratulated both.
In a move likely to spark criticism by the Kremlin, the leaders of the European Parliament picked the Russian figure instead of other nominees, which included a group of Afghan women and an imprisoned Bolivian politician.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that relations between the military alliance and Russia had hit a nadir.
Stoltenberg, however, welcomed the European parliament’s decision to award its top human rights prize to Navalny.
“I think it’s an important recognition of the important role he has played for many years in supporting democratic values and being a strong voice in Russia,” Stoltenberg told reporters.
Despite being barred from running for president against Putin — and from seeking any other office since 2013 when he was runner-up in the Moscow mayoral election — Navalny still has managed to pose a political threat to Putin and the powerful oligarch network that dominates the economy.
The prize carries an award of $58,000 and normally is presented at a ceremony on Dec. 15 in Strasbourg.
Robyn Dixon in Moscow contributed to this report.
Read more: