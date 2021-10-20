Chinese court documents indicate that Zhu crossed over to a Chinese border town in July 2013. The filings say he broke into three homes, where he stole about $230 in cash, a phone and six packs of North Korean cigarettes, among other items. During one of the break-ins, Zhu stabbed a homeowner in the back, the court heard. He was apprehended by law enforcement less than two days after his escape from North Korea.