But the prospect of a “Polexit” remains distant, not least because an overwhelming majority of Poles want to remain in the European Union. Advocates of tougher action on the E.U.'s part think it’s time to draw a line in the sand. “If the commission and a majority of the member states do not take a stand, other countries, such as Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovenia, will exploit these weaknesses to prevent Europe from pursuing the path to more integration,” wrote Carnegie Europe senior fellow Judy Dempsey. “For these countries, more integration is seen as undermining national sovereignty. But that is what all EU members signed up for when they joined the bloc.”