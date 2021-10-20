The palace said that the trip, which was slated to take place Wednesday and Thursday, would hopefully be rescheduled for the future.
The queen’s decision is not believed to be related to the coronavirus — which continues to ravage the country, royal sources said.
An official at Buckingham Palace, speaking on customary condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post that the queen was still expected to attend the upcoming climate conference in Glasgow, known as COP26, at the end of the month.
Last week, the queen was overheard — on a microphone — expressing irritation at world leaders who haven’t committed to attending the summit.
On Tuesday night, the queen hosted a reception at Windsor Castle where she welcomed business leaders, presidential envoys and entrepreneurs for a British government investment summit. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates were among the guests.
Pictures from the event show her talking to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and her grandson Prince William, seemingly in good spirits.
The Queen has been spotted using a walking stick for a little extra support twice this month, once in London and again at the opening of the Welsh parliament.
Next year will see the monarch celebrate 70 years on the British throne during a string of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The news comes just one day after it was revealed that the monarch, who has four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren “politely” declined Britain’s “Oldie of the Year” award, saying she “didn’t believe she met the relevant criteria.”
The award, which has been presented by “The Oldie” magazine for almost three decades, exists to “celebrate the achievements of those who have made a special contribution to public life — while maintaining undoubted snap in their celery,” according to its website.
Organizers of the prize said the idea of inviting the queen to receive the award came over lunch one day when judges discussed the queen’s leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic and ahead of her Platinum Jubilee next year.
But while judges deemed Elizabeth a good fit, their invitation was met by a polite rejection letter, penned in August by the queen’s assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker and sent to chairman of the awards, Gyles Brandreth.
“Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient,” the document read.
The magazine prides itself on being a “timeless” and entertaining read, calling its pages a “lighthearted alternative to a press obsessed with youth and celebrity.”
Past winners of the accolade include the queen mother, British artist David Hockney, former prime minister John Major and the queen’s late husband, Prince Philip — who said he appreciated the award.
“There is nothing like it for morale to be reminded that the years are passing — ever more quickly — and that bits are beginning to drop off the ancient frame,” he said at the time.
The magazine did not appear offended by the monarch’s decision, writing on its website: “Long live The Queen!” and later tweeting “#youareasoldasyoufeel.”
