The kidnapping of the 16 Americans and one Canadian has renewed attention to the United States’ long-standing no-concessions policy in hostage situations — while some other countries take a sharply different approach.
Between 2001 and 2017, nearly 1,200 Westerners were taken hostage by terrorist, militant and pirate groups. Around one-fifth of those hostages were Americans — of which 41 were killed by their captors, according to a report published by public policy think tank New America.
Here is how the United States and other countries manage their hostage policies.
What to know
- What is the U.S. policy toward hostage payments?
- What policies do other countries follow?
- How has the thinking behind kidnapping policies changed?