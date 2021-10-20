An armed gang, 400 Mawoz, kidnapped 17 members of an Ohio-based Christian missionary organization in Haiti on Saturday. Five of the hostages are children, including an 8-month-old. The group is seeking a ransom of $1 million per person for their safe release, the Haitian justice minister told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRight

The kidnapping of the 16 Americans and one Canadian has renewed attention to the United States’ long-standing no-concessions policy in hostage situations — while some other countries take a sharply different approach.

Between 2001 and 2017, nearly 1,200 Westerners were taken hostage by terrorist, militant and pirate groups. Around one-fifth of those hostages were Americans — of which 41 were killed by their captors, according to a report published by public policy think tank New America.

Here is how the United States and other countries manage their hostage policies.

Who is 400 Mawozo, the Haitian gang accused of kidnapping American missionaries?

What to know

  • What is the U.S. policy toward hostage payments?
  • What policies do other countries follow?
  • How has the thinking behind kidnapping policies changed?