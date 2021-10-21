LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in the hospital after canceling a trip this week to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” Buckingham Palace said in an emailed statement.

Earlier this week, the 95-year-old monarch canceled a two-day visit to Northern Ireland after “reluctantly” accepting medical advice to rest for the next few days, the palace said.

On Thursday afternoon, the queen returned to her desk to undertake light duties.

Her last official event was Tuesday night, when she hosted a reception at Windsor Castle where she welcomed business leaders and presidential envoys for a British government investment summit.

This month, she traveled to Cardiff and Windsor and attended a race day at the Royal Ascot.

The Queen was last hospitalized in 2013 after displaying symptoms of gastroenteritis, which forced her to cancel her trip to Rome. Before that, she was admitted to the hospital for surgery in 2003, when she had an operation “to remove torn cartilage in her right knee and lesions from her face,” Britain’s Guardian newspaper reported.

On both occasions, she was treated at London’s King Edward VII hospital.

Jennifer Hassan contributed reporting from London.