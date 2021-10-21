Earlier this week, the 95-year-old monarch canceled a two-day visit to Northern Ireland after “reluctantly” accepting medical advice to rest for the next few days, the palace said.
On Thursday afternoon, the queen returned to her desk to undertake light duties.
Her last official event was Tuesday night, when she hosted a reception at Windsor Castle where she welcomed business leaders and presidential envoys for a British government investment summit.
This month, she traveled to Cardiff and Windsor and attended a race day at the Royal Ascot.
The Queen was last hospitalized in 2013 after displaying symptoms of gastroenteritis, which forced her to cancel her trip to Rome. Before that, she was admitted to the hospital for surgery in 2003, when she had an operation “to remove torn cartilage in her right knee and lesions from her face,” Britain’s Guardian newspaper reported.
On both occasions, she was treated at London’s King Edward VII hospital.
Jennifer Hassan contributed reporting from London.