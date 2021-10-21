Researchers already knew that the three wood samples came from three trees. They also knew that Indigenous people could not have cut the slabs, as the wood showed signs of a metal blade, which Vikings, and not local communities, possessed at the time. The ancient outpost was similar to Viking settlements found across the western coast of Norway, Iceland and Greenland, said Raymond Sauvage, a professor in the department of archaeology and cultural history at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.