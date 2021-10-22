“Are you saying that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if China attacked?” host Anderson Cooper interjected.
“Yes. We have a commitment,” Biden quickly responded.
With those five words, the U.S. president initially appeared to have upset the obtusely worded but carefully managed American policy of “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan — basically a policy that deliberately makes unclear the answer to the question Cooper answered.
The remarks prompted responses from both Beijing and Taipei on Friday. However, the White House quickly clarified that “there is no change in our policy.” Most analysts believe simply that Biden misspoke.
Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing has sought to reunify with the mainland, sits in an unusual place in U.S. foreign policy, without diplomatic recognition but working closely with Washington on many issues.
Biden is not the first U.S. leader to stumble when it comes to the norms of the U.S. relationship with Taiwan: Before he became president, Donald Trump sparked an international scandal by accepting a call of congratulations from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen after winning the 2016 election.