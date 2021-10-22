None of this means Bolsonaro is in any imminent legal or political jeopardy. The country’s attorney general — a Bolsonaro ally — needs to assent to a trial of the president in court. And the head of the lower house of Brazil’s congress has so far shielded Bolsonaro from attempts to launch impeachment proceedings. “They haven’t produced anything but hate and resentment among some of us,” Bolsonaro said Wednesday of the senate panel that produced the report. “But we know we’re not guilty in any ways: we have done the right thing from the start.”