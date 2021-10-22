Warning: This story contains spoilers!
What’s in a name?
What does Han Min-yeo’s name have to do with her personality? What’s the deal with Sang-woo attending Seoul National University? There is symbolism attached to many names in the show that give greater texture and context to the characters and plotlines. We unpacked some of them for you in the video below.
Expressions lost in translation
There are expressions and nuances that can get lost in translation in Squid Game for an American audience, because they are unique to Korean culture and society and difficult to capture in English captions or dubbed audio.
Some concepts in the show are easily recognizable for those who grew up in Korea, but may not be so obvious to others. Understanding these nuances may help you see the characters’ experiences in a new light.
Candy rich in history
Long before the honeycomb challenge became a viral TikTok trend, the candy was a popular street snack for South Korean kids in the 1970s. The candy, known as “dalgona” or “ppopgi,” has deep roots in South Korean history. In recent years, it has gone through many transformations to reach a global audience. Let’s take a quick look at its long history.
Grace Moon in Seoul contributed to this report.
