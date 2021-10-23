“The lists only restrict a few areas of support, which has left us with a very wide scope to work together on many other fronts of implementation,” said Emilio Archila, Duque’s presidential adviser for stabilization and consolidation. He stressed that the decision is up to the United States, not Colombia. While U.S. support has been essential to the implementation of the peace accords, Archila wrote in an email, “the leadership is our responsibility.”