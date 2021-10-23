The terrorist designation effectively bans the groups by allowing authorities to freeze funds, raid offices and prohibit fundraising and public expressions of support for these organizations, according to international monitors.
Israel’s Defense Ministry accused the groups of being controlled by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a Marxist-Leninist movement with an armed wing that has committed deadly attacks on civilians.
The PFLP does not recognize Israel. Israel and its allies, including the United States, consider the PFLP to be a terrorist organization.
The six outlawed organizations are al-Haq, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, Defense for Children International-Palestine and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees.
Al-Haq, arguably the best-known Palestinian rights group, called the allegations “baseless” and a “systemic smear.”
“We remain steadfast in advocating for a dignified future for the Palestinian people and the liberation of Palestine,” it said in a statement.
Addameer and Defense for Children International made similar remarks. The other organizations could not be reached for comment early Saturday. Some of them have also publicly criticized the Palestinian Authority and Hamas for alleged abuses in the occupied territories.
Riad Malki, the Palestinian foreign minister, responded to Israel’s designation with a fiery statement, in which he called the move a “fallacious and libelous slander” constituting a “strategic assault” on Palestinian civil society’s right to oppose Israel.
The Israeli government alleged that the six groups acted as a “central source” for financing PFLP operations. It claimed the organizations received “major sums” of money from European countries and international organizations, and alleged that some of that funding supported PFLP activities. It did not provide further evidence.
The designation was approved by defense minister Benny Gantz, who was chief of staff when the Israel Defense Forces fought two wars in Gaza in 2012 and 2014.
Friday’s announcement was not the first time Israel has pressured rights advocates. In 2019, the country’s Supreme Court allowed the government to expel Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch. Shakir had been accused of supporting the boycotts, divestments and sanctions movement, which its critics have called anti-semitic. He says that he did not advocate for the BDS campaign in his HRW capacity.
The United States, Israel’s most important ally, said it was not given advance notice of the terrorist designations.
“We believe respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, and a strong civil society are critically important to responsible and responsive governance,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Friday, adding that the United States would seek more information on the basis for the designations.