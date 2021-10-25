Greenhouse gas emissions are on a path to increase 16 percent by the end of the decade compared to 2010, setting the world on a dangerous course of future warming, the United Nations said in a report synthesizing the Nationally Determined Contributions — or commitments — of 192 nations to reduce emissions.
Without more ambitious pledges, the world is projected to warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius (4.9 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared with the end of the 1800s — far above the Paris climate accords’ goal of limiting warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) compared to preindustrial levels, and, if possible, to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).
“The message from this update is loud and clear: Parties must urgently redouble their climate efforts,” said Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
She said that “overshooting the temperature goals will lead to a destabilized world and endless suffering, especially among those who have contributed the least” to climate change, and that “we are nowhere near where science says we should be.”
A separate report Monday from Canadian environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Jochen Flasbarth, his German counterpart, said rich countries would likely meet their goal of providing $100 billion annually to developing nations in 2023 — three years behind schedule.
The pair was tasked by COP26 president designate Alok Sharma with coming up with a plan to deliver the funds — an issue he has cast as “totemic.” The failure of rich countries to meet their goal has fueled mistrust among developing nations, which historically have done less to fuel climate change, but are disproportionately vulnerable to its consequences.
It is poised to be a major sticking point and source of friction at COP26, where slowing the world’s warming will depend on good faith and collective action.
“Our task on climate finance is far from complete,” Sharma said at a news conference Monday, “and quickly, we must increase the funds available for climate adaptation and we must also urgently improve access to finance.”
He added that he hoped having a blueprint for addressing the shortcomings “will start to restore trust.”
Many were skeptical.
Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, a Nairobi-based think tank, said $100 billion is “the bare minimum that rich countries need to do to hold up their end of the bargain″ and that their inability to contribute is “utterly shameful.”
“Poor nations will not be conned,” he said, “and the leaders of the developed world need to pull their finger out and get this money on the table if COP26 is going to be a success.”
The report doesn’t name and shame individual countries who’ve fallen short of their goals, but says that “all developed countries have to step up efforts.” It said that part of the reason developed nations have lagged behind meeting their target is because “private finance mobilization underperformed against expectations.”
Efforts to marshal the funding have been complicated by debates over what form the aid should take. Some rich nations have offered loans, while some developing countries have preferred grants. Determining how much has been mobilized has been difficult because of a lack of uniformity in how countries account for climate finance.
An analysis last month from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development found that developed nations marshaled $79.6 billion in 2019 — up 2 percent from 2018, but $20 billion short of their promise.
President Biden announced last month that the United States pledged to work with Congress to double the funding that it provides each year to help cash-strapped developing nations combat climate change to $11.4 billion annually by 2024.
The U.N. report included 116 new or updated Nationally Determined Contributions. Some 71 nations have set a target to be “carbon neutral” around mid-century. It also found that the countries with the most ambitious goals would see their greenhouse gas emissions lowered by 83 to 88 percent in 2050 compared to 2019.
The scientific consensus, contained in the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, estimated that capping global average temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius requires that carbon dioxide emissions be reduced by 45 percent in 2030.
“There has been progress,” Sharma said, “but not enough.”
He urged the biggest emitters to come forward with more ambitious commitments.
The U.N. weather agency also released a sobering report on Monday, warning that concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached records in 2020 despite the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are way off track,” said Petteri Taalas, secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization. “We need to revisit our industrial, energy and transport systems and whole way of life.”
The group’s report said scientists found that carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas in the atmosphere, had reached 149 percent of preindustrial levels. Methane, which has a warming impact more than 80 times greater than that of carbon dioxide, was up 262 percent.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confessed Monday that he was “very worried” about COP26 failing.
Asked about getting the world leaders to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050, Johnson said: “I think it can be done. It will be very, very tough, this summit, and I’m very worried because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need, and it’s touch and go.”
The prime minister was speaking with schoolchildren Monday about climate change and the environment — and did so in front of reporters.
He said “peer pressure” was a good tool to wield, but he repeated, “It’s very, very far from clear that we will get the progress that we need.”
These are some of the most pessimistic comments that Johnson — usually the buoyant optimist — has made.
He also joked with the children that the balance of nature could be restored by feeding “some of the people … to the animals.”
