Aljabri, a once-high-ranking Saudi official whom the CIA credits with helping to save hundreds of American lives from terrorist attacks, didn’t provide any evidence to “60 Minutes.” He did not seem to have heard the threat firsthand, but he said video recordings still exist of the alleged 2014 meeting between the crown prince and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was head of intelligence at the time. Aljabri was a close aide to the former intelligence head, a trusted CIA ally who was ousted from the line of succession in 2017.