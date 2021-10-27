The fresh violence now spilling back into India is yet another reminder of the internal divisions that haunt South Asia more than seven decades after the region’s borders were drawn along religious lines. The Partition of India in 1947 saw millions of Hindus flee to modern-day India and millions of Muslims to Pakistan and what is today known as Bangladesh. But countless more remained rooted as minorities in each country, enduring persecution, and often bouts of violence, that observers fear is becoming increasingly normalized.