Muslim leaders in Tripura say the Tuesday rally was the latest in a string of revenge attacks targeting their community this month in response to events in neighboring Bangladesh, where Muslims have targeted Hindus who make up a tenth of the population.
After an Oct. 13 post spread on social media claiming Hindus were desecrating the Koran, a Muslim mob began attacking the small Hindu community in the town of Cumilla as it celebrated the Durga Puja, a major religious festival. At least seven people, including two Hindus, died in the ensuing chaos that engulfed several cities across Bangladesh, prompting condemnation from Indian officials and appeals for unity from Bangladesh’s leader, Sheikh Hasina.
The fresh violence spilling back into India in recent weeks is yet another reminder of the internal divisions that haunt South Asia more than seven decades after the region’s borders were drawn along religious lines. The Partition of India in 1947 saw millions of Hindus flee to modern-day India and millions of Muslims to Pakistan and what is today known as Bangladesh. But countless more remained rooted as minorities in each country, enduring persecution, and often bouts of violence, that observers fear is becoming increasingly normalized.
Across the region today, “the dominant political forces of our time want to see a conclusion of the logic of 1947,” said Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a prominent Indian political scientist, who noted that Islamists are in the ascendancy in Pakistan and Bangladesh, while India has seen Hindu nationalism become the dominant ideology.
Those who espouse religious intolerance in each country, Mehta added, “are feeding off one another.”
In recent weeks, many on both sides of the border raised the possibility that the communal attacks were abetted — if not outright orchestrated — by groups seeking political gain.
Officials from Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League party, which favors secularism, have hit out at what they called a divisive campaign by their opponents to turn their country into a “Taliban state and Islamic Republic.” Hasina, for her part, vowed to “hunt down” the perpetrators and dispatched ministers to visit Hindu families who were affected.
But so far in India, the country’s leaders — and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — have been more reticent.
Mufti Tayeb Rehman, president of the Jamaat Ulama Muslim organization in Tripura, said there have not been violent flare-ups in the state in the three years since the right-wing BJP took power. But he blamed the police and local government administration for allowing the right-wing groups to gather.
“They should’ve been alert,” he said. “We are Indians, and we are part of this secular country.”
As trouble began brewing in Tripura this week, the influential Indian Express newspaper nudged the BJP government to rein in the region’s right-wing extremists and follow Hasina’s lead in sounding a note of unity.
“The Sheikh Hasina government has been quick to reach out to the Hindu community after the Durga Puja violence,” the newspaper said in an editorial. “There’s a lesson here for leaders across the border as well.”
Mehta, the political scientist, said it was difficult to predict whether the violence would spread in Tripura, but that it would be determined by political will.
“If the state decides to stop violence, it can stop it,” he said.
Sadiq Naqvi contributed to this report.
