NSO’s Pegasus spyware is a surveillance tool sold only to governments or its agencies, primarily to fight terrorism. Its use to infiltrate phones belonging to civilians has renewed concerns about the erosion of civil liberties in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Forensic analyses confirmed that the phones of at least 10 people in India were hacked.
Pegasus can be used to hack a phone without action by the victim, known as a “zero-click” attack. Once infected, the phone’s cameras and microphones can be accessed remotely.
Several petitions were filed in India’s top court, some on behalf of those whose phones were found to be infected by the spyware, seeking a court-monitored investigation into the matter. During the weeks-long hearing, the court asked the government to confirm the use of the spyware. The government declined, citing national security, and instead offered to set up a committee that would examine the issue.
The court appointed a three-member committee featuring professors of cybersecurity and computer science at top institutes. The committee will be supervised by a retired judge and is required to submit a report within eight weeks.
The court noted that there had not been a “specific denial over any of the facts" raised by the petitioners by the government.
“The state cannot get free pass every time by raising national security concerns,” the court said in its order, according to the legal news site Bar and Bench, noting that indiscriminate surveillance cannot be allowed outside the purview of law.
In July, Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Parliament that India had checks and balances to ensure there was no “illegal surveillance.” Vaishnaw was one of the two ministers in the Modi government whose phone numbers appeared on the list.
In September, France’s Mediapart news outlet reported that phones of five French ministers bore traces of the Pegasus spyware, citing an analysis by the country’s security agencies. France and other European countries have initiated investigations into the use of Pegasus.
French government confirms cabinet ministers’ phones bore traces of Pegasus spyware, news outlet reports
The list contained numbers belonging to prominent names from India, including Rahul Gandhi, India’s main opposition leader, and his aides; Ashok Lavasa, a top official of India’s autonomous election commission who determined Modi broke campaign laws during the 2019 national election; and co-founders of the Wire, an independent media outlet considered critical of the Modi government. The Wire was a partner in the Pegasus Project.
A group of activists jailed on terrorism charges also appeared on the list. The Washington Post reported earlier this year that the computers of two of the activists were also targets of a sophisticated malware attack that was used to plant evidence, according to a forensic analysis.
The Indian government first faced allegations of the use of Pegasus in 2019, when WhatsApp discovered that hundreds of its users globally had been targeted through a vulnerability in the app. WhatsApp informed the government that of these, 121 users were Indians, the Indian Express newspaper reported.
The list of more than 50,000 phone numbers worldwide was first accessed by Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based journalism nonprofit, and Amnesty International, a human rights group.
NSO denied that the appearance of numbers on the list meant that they had been selected for surveillance. It promised to investigate the allegations of misuse and said it would drop clients who may have violated the usage terms.
