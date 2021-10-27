But Burhan, who has the tacit backing of a number of Arab autocracies elsewhere, is in a strong position. “Burhan might be able to pull this off with the support of other allies, namely Egypt, the Saudis and the Emiratis,” Magdi el-Gizouli, a Sudanese analyst at the Rift Valley Institute, told Bearak. “He is not a pariah like Bashir became, nor is he an Islamist. He will find a new, more pliant civilian face, he will maintain formalities, and the West will simply end up dealing with that person.”