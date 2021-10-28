Some climate activists who feared they could not get vaccinated before the event had wondered if it should simply be postponed. “Due to restrictions placed by the pandemic on those attending from the global south, I fear Cop26 will not be a success,” Kenyan climate activist Mohamed Adow wrote for the Guardian last month. In response to these calls for a postponement, the British government offered to cover accommodations and arrange vaccinations for delegates and activists traveling from low-income nations.