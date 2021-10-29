The case wound up before the Santa Cruz children’s ombudsman. “After her aunt reports it, the ombudsman intervenes, the girl goes through a psychological interview where she clearly says that all she wanted was for this to be over. She wanted to continue her studies, to be okay and to have what she had inside her body taken out,” García Villagomez said. “She didn’t say the word ‘baby’ or ‘pregnancy’ because she had no knowledge of what it meant to be pregnant.”