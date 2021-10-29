One was chanteuse Céline Dion. Another was talk-show host Guy A. Lepage. Then there was Jérémy Gabriel, a disabled boy who’d risen to fame as a singer. Ward, performing in French, poked fun at his hearing aid, describing him as the kid with the “subwoofer” on his head. He said he defended Gabriel against those who complained that he sang poorly by saying that he was dying anyway and living out a dream.