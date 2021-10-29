The G-20 seems to embody something broader about our contemporary moment, too. The bloc first met at the end of the last century in the shadow of the Asian financial crisis. A decade later, it was a G-20 summit that helped mobilize the global response to the 2008 financial crisis, generating commitments of over one trillion dollars in government spending to restore credit, growth and jobs. As a forum including both the traditional 20th century powers of the West as well as emerging giants of the developing world, it rose as the defining bloc of the post-Cold War order. Its meetings became the top event on the annual geopolitical calendar.