It is highly unusual for the queen to miss events, but in the past two weeks, she has canceled three.
This week she said that she would not attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, where she was set to be the star attraction at an evening reception with world leaders. Now, the palace said, she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Nov. 13, an annual event that pays tribute to the armed forces in Britain and the Commonwealth.
It was the queen’s “firm intention,” however, to be present for the Remembrance Service on Nov. 14. Every year, the queen leads the nation in paying tribute to the country’s war dead at a gathering alongside politicians at the Cenotaph in central London.
In recent years, the queen has delegated some royal responsibilities during that service to Prince Charles, who has laid a wreath of poppies at the Cenotaph with the monarch looking on.
Read more: