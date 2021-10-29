Throughout the project, before bridges, tunnels and tracks are built, the HS2 team will carry out what it describes as the “largest archaeology programmer ever undertaken in the UK” along the planned rail route. The project is controversial for a number of reasons, including spiraling project costs with estimates as high as £106 billion. The HS2 construction is also expected to bisect small villages and disturb tens of thousands of graves — including one site with 45,000 skeletons.