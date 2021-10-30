A pair of back-to-back international summits gets underway on Saturday, as leaders of the Group of 20 nations, representing the world’s largest economies, meet in Rome for their first in-person gathering of the pandemic.

Here’s what to know

  • The leaders are expected to discuss expanding vaccine access, averting the next pandemic, their commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions and their financial contributions to support lower-income countries facing brutal consequences of climate change.
  • There is also a push to adopt a global minimum tax, ensuring that big companies have to pay at least 15 percent on overseas profits.
  • The meeting taking place in EUR, a Roman neighborhood designed as a fascist showpiece by Benito Mussolini, for a World’s Fair that never happened.
  • The summit is noteworthy for its absences. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are not attending in person.
  • On Monday, leaders will travel from Rome to Glasgow, Scotland, for the far bigger United Nations climate conference known as COP26.