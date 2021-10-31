The meeting hall was at the gateway of one of the largest Indigenous territories in Brazil, called the Javari Valley, a swath of forest larger than the state of South Carolina. With its estimated population of 6,300 Indigenous people, it’s considered the world’s largest repository of uncontacted peoples. On a planet with vanishingly few places beyond the reach of modern civilization, the valley’s enduring isolation has made it one of the most alluring places for evangelists trying to reach the last people to have never heard the name Jesus Christ.