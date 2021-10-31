“Group of 20” leaders, representing the world’s largest economies, are convening for a climate-focused second day of a two-day summit, before heading to Glasgow, Scotland, for a major climate conference.

Here’s what to know

  • The leaders are expected to discuss what wealthy countries owe poorer ones that are trying to develop in a climate-friendly and that may already be feeling the devastating impacts of climate change.
  • Britain’s Prince Charles, a longtime climate activist, is scheduled to deliver a keynote address.
  • President Biden is scheduled to meet with individual country leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and is expected to hold a news conference before leaving for Glasgow.