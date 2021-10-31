By Chico Harlan,
and
Today at 2:00 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 2:04 a.m. EDT
Complete coverage: G-20
Latest: U.S. announces deal with European Union to ease steel and aluminum tariffs enacted under Trump
Biden, other G-20 world leaders formally endorse groundbreaking global corporate minimum tax
Previously: Biden calls handling of defense deal that upset France ‘clumsy’
G-20 announces new global body to respond to future pandemics but stops short of committing funds
Comments are not available on this story.Have a question about our commenting policies? Review our community rules or contact the commenting team.