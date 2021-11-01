The easing of restrictions applies only to citizens and permanent residents. International travelers need an exemption to come into the country even if they are fully vaccinated, according to Australia’s health department website.
The softening of restrictions comes as close to 80 percent of the population older than 16 is fully vaccinated against the virus, a benchmark Prime Minister Scott Morrison had set a month ago as a requirement to ease coronavirus guidelines. The state of Victoria has a vaccination rate of 80.7 percent of adults with a second dose, New South Wales hit 87.8 percent, and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) 92.7 percent, according to official data released Monday.
The first travelers to reenter the country under these new guidelines were welcomed with hugs of teary-eyed family members and smiling crowds at the Sydney airport. “It’s been pretty stressful, so just to be able to come home without having to go quarantine is huge,” Carlie Boyd told the Guardian as she left a Qantas flight and was welcomed with hugs from her siblings.
“There were a lot of people on that flight who have loved ones who are about to die or had people who died this week, so for them to be able to get off the plane and go and see them straight away is pretty amazing,” she said.
Australia instituted one of the world’s harshest coronavirus closures on March 20, 2020, which left many Australian nationals stranded abroad. The country was an early coronavirus success, managing to keep the number of cases low, but a slow vaccination rollout and the spread of the delta variant prompted Morrison’s government to tighten restrictions in July 2021.
“A big day for Australia! We’re ready for takeoff!” Morrison said in a Facebook post as he celebrated the easing of travel restrictions. “As vaccination rates continue to rise around the country, I look forward to seeing even more border restrictions easing so families can be reunited and Australians can continue to reclaim their lives.”
Monday also marks the easing of restrictions between Australia and New Zealand. One-way, quarantine-free travel to Australia from anywhere in New Zealand will also be allowed as of Monday for certain provinces and territories. Fully vaccinated Singaporeans will also be able to travel to Australia from Singapore quarantine-free starting Nov. 21, the Australian government announced.
