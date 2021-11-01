“A new policy that came into effect today discourages employees from working outside their regular work hours,” said ByteDance public relations officer Fan Ning, adding that the new system “is meant to ensure that employees are able to demand reasonable compensation.”
The shortened work hours — first reported by Bloomberg, citing an internal document — come as the country’s technology sector faces pressure from regulators. Part of the scrutiny has focused on the notorious 996 work schedule, where staff typically work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week.
After years of complaints among tech workers, including an online campaign on GitHub and a recent spate of employee deaths at Chinese tech companies, China’s top court in September declared 996 illegal.
In recent months, a unit of the food delivery platform Meituan, and the video sharing company Kuaishou are among several companies that have canceled a system known as “big week, little week” where staff are allowed a full weekend only every other week. In August, ByteDance canceled mandatory work every other Sunday.
Lyric Li in Seoul contributed to this report.
