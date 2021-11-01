“On behalf of the collective of avians, we strongly object to a bat usurping our title of bird of the year,” one user wrote on Facebook. “While we sympathize with its endangered status, a bat is not a bird. A bat belongs in a belfry. A bat is batty. It may have wings, 2 legs and a beak, It doesn’t build nests, nor it does it lay eggs. Perhaps you will have to change your name this year to FOREST AND BATS,” they wrote.