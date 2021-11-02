The cause was not immediately clear. A local Taliban commander said two blasts erupted there and a doctor said he heard gunfire. The Taliban commander also confirmed that clashes broke out after gunmen moved inside. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
A spokesman for the interior ministry said there were casualties without giving details, and the Taliban dispatched “special forces” to the 400-bed hospital, Afghan news agency Ariana reported.
In 2017, gunmen disguised as medics stormed the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan hospital in an attack claimed by Islamic State that killed at least 30 people.
Francis reported from London.