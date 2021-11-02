Bourassa’s story was apparently unraveled by co-workers, several of whom are Indigenous. Their suspicions grew when she began dressing in an apparently Indigenous manner and asserting that along with Métis and Anishinaabe heritage, she was also a descendant of the Tlingit, a small group of Indigenous people from the Pacific Northwest. They looked up genealogical records which reportedly showed that Bourassa’s supposed Indigenous ancestors were of Russian, Polish and Czechoslovakian descent.