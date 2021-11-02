“One of the most important things we can do in this decisive decade — to keep 1.5 degrees in reach — is reduce our methane emissions as quickly as possible,” Biden said on a day when the U.S. government unveiled long-awaited new rules to curb the gas, which is more than 80 times as powerful as carbon dioxide during its first years in the atmosphere. “This isn’t just something we have to do to protect the environment and future. It’s an enormous opportunity.”