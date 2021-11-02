Yet the vaccine gap persists, despite the fact that a pandemic lingering in Africa or Latin America is still against the global good — and could trigger renewed spikes in the well-inoculated developed world. In addition, the globe today is hued by deepening international rivalries, inward-looking policies and domestic polarization. The U.S.-China relationship is frosting over into a nascent cold war. The European Union is adapting to a new reality without Britain, while some member states like Poland chafe against the notion of regional rules taking precedence over domestic sovereignty. Even as Johnson hails the climate summit as an example of his nation being newly engaged internationally, Britain has slashed its foreign aid budget.