The government on Monday accused the TPLF of having “summarily executed more than 100 youth residents” in Kombolcha, one of the towns the TPLF claimed to have seized recently, but provided no details about the killings, while also denying the town had been taken. Getachew, the TPLF spokesman, dismissed the allegation and said the TPLF would continue advancing until the “deadly siege on Tigray was lifted.”