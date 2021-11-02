The province, a front for battles between Islamist rebels and the Syrian government, appears almost singularly ill-equipped to confront an outbreak. Half of its 4 million people are dislocated by war from someplace else. Poverty and hunger are rife, and more than 2 million people are in acute need of humanitarian aid. Many children are suffering from stunted growth, and pregnant women from malnutrition. There are not enough doctors, and many of its hospitals and health centers have been damaged or destroyed by fighting, or airstrikes carried out by the Syrian military and its Russian allies.