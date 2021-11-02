More than 600 schools in the region have closed this year — temporarily or indefinitely — due to a mix of pandemic restrictions and organized crime, researchers say. An estimated 3 million students have stopped going to class.
For Nigerian students living in fear of the next mass kidnapping, there is only one defense — to run
Abuja is known for being an oasis of relative calm. The city of about 3.5 million is home to President Muhammadu Buhari, who has repeatedly pledged to vanquish the kidnapping threat with an escalated military campaign.
But abductions remain a stubbornly grim part of life in the rest of Nigeria. People are grabbed out of cars, buses, markets and their homes. The military outpost near the University of Abuja didn’t deter Tuesday’s assailants.
“The gunshots lasted from after midnight until 2 a.m.,” said Geoffrey Nwaka, a soil science professor who lives close to campus. “It’s not secure at all. Our security guards don’t have enough weapons to defend the area. Nobody is safe.”
By midday, authorities continued to pursue the gunmen. One of the captives is a prominent economics professor, according to local newspaper reports.
“Efforts are being made to ensure their safe return,” the university posted on its Facebook page. “A sad day for us, indeed!”
Nigeria is also grappling with an extremist threat in the northeast. Boko Haram gained international notoriety in 2014 after kidnapping more than 270 female students from a Chibok town school.
Bandits have become copycats, analysts say, ambushing classrooms to drum up harsh publicity and pressure local leaders to pay hefty ransoms.
Hundreds of students have been dragged from educational facilities this year. One of the worst attacks came in February when assailants kidnapped 317 girls from a Zamfara state school. (Like most other victims, they were released after secretive negotiations.)
The crime sprees fuel a lucrative industry.
Between 2011 and 2020, Nigerians spent at least $18 million to liberate themselves or a family member, according to a report from SB Morgen, a consulting firm that analyzed data from open sources.
An average of 13 people were kidnapped each day in the country during the first half of 2021, according to a report cited in Nigerian media, amounting to 2,371 victims — though researchers caution that figure is conservative.
“We had the illusion that Abuja was impregnable,” said Kola Alapinni, a human rights lawyer in Abuja, “but we should have known it was just a matter of time.”
Ismail Alfa in Maiduguri, Nigeria contributed to this report.
