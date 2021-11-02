A “play-to-earn” cryptocurrency, Squid purported to let buyers partake in online versions of the games depicted in the South Korean dystopian thriller. In the show, the poor and downtrodden play children’s games such as Tug of War in hope of winning millions in prize money, but those who lose are brutally killed for sport. Netflix did not immediately return a request for comment; it has reportedly said it is not affiliated with the cryptocurrency.