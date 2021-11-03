During the 18-day search, comparisons were drawn to other missing child cases — including 9-week-old Azaria Chamberlain, who vanished while her family was camping in the Australian outback in 1980. Her mother was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to life in prison, only to be released when new evidence surfaced that absolved her. A coroner later ruled Azaria had been snatched and killed by a dingo. Her disappearance was made into a 1988 film “A Cry in the Dark,” starring Meryl Streep.