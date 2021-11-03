Gufran Beig, project director of India’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), noted a gradual decline in firecracker use in recent years as “awareness of [the] ill effect of any kind of toxic firework” increases. But pollutant emissions from agricultural burning and fireworks may degrade the city’s air quality to “severe” this week, according to predictions from SAFAR, which is affiliated with India’s Ministry of Earth Sciences. The main day of Diwali celebrations falls on Thursday.