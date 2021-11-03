While describing heinous crimes committed on all sides of the conflict including door-to-door executions based on ethnicity, mass rapes, and torture, the report did not discuss the proportion of crimes committed by each side, and refrained from naming individual soldiers or commanders who may have been implicated in the 269 interviews that form the basis for the findings. It also did not mention that one of the U.N.'s main investigators was deported from Ethiopia in September without explanation from the government.