An anti-poverty group had brought the inflatable — about four yards tall, eight yards long and three yards wide inflatable — to the banks of the River Clyde. The plan was for Nessie to set sail on the river Wednesday, and conveniently float by the main COP26 event center.
The British organizers of the summit have given each day a theme and Wednesday’s theme is finance, where the focus moves to money.
But before Nessie’s departure, police officers arrived at the scene and impounded the monster. They did not deflate it, and as it’s very large it took more than half a dozen police officers to carefully lift it onto a trailer to take it away.
Protesters have been out in force during the climate summit. But they can’t get into the main event and are concerned about whether their messages are being heard by the key negotiators and decision-makers whose job it will be to implement the pledges that are made during the 12-day summit.
Heidi Chow, executive director of the Jubilee Debt Campaign, said that impounding the giant inflatable and whisking it away was a kind of metaphor for what was going on inside the COP26 event.
“This is almost a sad reflection of what’s going on inside of COP,” she told the Scotsman newspaper. “Debt has not been able to get onto the agenda as developing countries are demanding. Debt in the Global South will prevent countries from tackling the climate crisis,” she said.
“When climate disasters hit countries, they are forced to borrow even more money to pay for loss and damage, to pay for destruction and devastation, and to rebuild and to reconstruct," Chow said. "So in order to tackle the climate crisis, we need to tackle the debt crisis.”