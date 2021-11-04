Anand’s move was based on preliminary recommendations from a former Canadian Supreme Court justice tasked to review how the military handled cases of sexual misconduct.
The move came amid a series of sexual misconduct allegations — involving some of the most high-ranking officials — that has rocked the Canadian Armed Forces to its core, prompted a parliamentary probe and raised questions about the feminist bona fides of Trudeau, who had pledged to root out harassment in the workplace.
The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, the investigative arm of the military police, investigated sexual misconduct allegations against Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada’s former chief of the defense staff, the equivalent of the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, who retired in January. Military police charged him in July with obstruction of justice.
His successor, Adm. Art McDonald, stepped down just weeks after he was sworn in because of a separate sexual misconduct allegation. The military police did not charge him. He told the Globe and Mail newspaper that he was “exonerated” and would like to return to his duties. The government has not indicated whether it will allow him to.
Other top defense officials have also been accused of improperly protecting subordinates facing accusations of sexual misconduct.
